California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 179,774 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.25% of S&P Global worth $246,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 13.1% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $6,153,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 32.6% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI traded up $3.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $373.21. 5,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.15. The company has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

