California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,995,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 283,785 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $888,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $170.43. The stock had a trading volume of 177,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,188,811. The stock has a market cap of $458.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $381.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

