California State Teachers Retirement System Has $574.06 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 467,198 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Exxon Mobil worth $574,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.42. 145,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,011,916. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $410.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

