California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 922,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,847 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $205,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.05. 15,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

