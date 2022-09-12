California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 51,983 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804,479 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 51,983 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Adobe worth $366,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.58.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $393.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.54. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

