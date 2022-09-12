Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Financial Survey

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) and IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cameco and IperionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cameco alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameco 3.48% 1.17% 0.77% IperionX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cameco and IperionX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameco 0 0 9 0 3.00 IperionX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Cameco currently has a consensus price target of $42.88, indicating a potential upside of 41.92%. Given Cameco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than IperionX.

This table compares Cameco and IperionX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameco $1.18 billion 10.23 -$81.85 million $0.12 251.77 IperionX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IperionX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cameco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cameco beats IperionX on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles or reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About IperionX

(Get Rating)

IperionX Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for epithermal and replacement style precious and base metal mineralization, as well as titanium, rare earth elements, silica sand, and zircon minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Milford project that includes 101 claims located in Utah, the United States. It also holds a 100% interest in Titan project covering an area of approximately 6,000 acres situated in Tennessee, the United States. The company was formerly known as Hyperion Metals Limited and changed its name to IperionX Limited in February 2022. IperionX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.