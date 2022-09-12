Camping World Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Camping World Stock Performance

NYSE CWH opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth $170,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Camping World by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Camping World by 69.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $307,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

