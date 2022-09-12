Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$4.25

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJR.B. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.24.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 8.5 %

CJR.B traded down C$0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,979. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$586.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$6.04.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

