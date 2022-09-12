Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$80.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DLMAF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.50 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Dollarama stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.33. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

