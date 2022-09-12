Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,515,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 133,094 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.8% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.23% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,128,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.20. 56,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,609. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.25. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

