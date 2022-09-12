CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.56.

NYSE KMX opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58. CarMax has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,068,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CarMax by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

