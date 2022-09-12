Carry Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $41.38 million and $5.73 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00071184 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars.

