Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Holdings Trimmed by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,279 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $60,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $96,949,000. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $93,199,000.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock traded up $3.86 on Monday, reaching $40.48. 284,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,579,453. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $345.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.60.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

