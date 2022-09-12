Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $250.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.22.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $221.13 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $223.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average of $200.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

