Casper (CSPR) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $180.64 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00774173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 11,139,554,345 coins and its circulating supply is 5,988,575,753 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

