Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Cut by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.23. 70,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

