Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

CEN stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund ( NYSE:CEN Get Rating ) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.