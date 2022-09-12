Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 54.2% per year over the last three years.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
CEN stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN)
