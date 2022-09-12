Centerstone Investors LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Centerstone Investors LLC cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for approximately 1.3% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BC traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.39. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

