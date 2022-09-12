Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NYSE CPF opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.21. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

