Centrepoint Alliance Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CAF)

Centrepoint Alliance Limited (ASX:CAF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
Centrepoint Alliance Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Insider Activity at Centrepoint Alliance
In other news, insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd.
Centrepoint Alliance Company Profile
Centrepoint Alliance Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Licensee and Advice Services, Fund Management and Administration, and Consulting Services segments. The Licensee and Advice Services segment offers license services, which include licensing, systems, compliance, training, and technical advices to financial advisers and their clients, as well as mortgage broking services.
