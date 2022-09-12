Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Mclean purchased 20,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,617,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Mclean bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at $685,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

