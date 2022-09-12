CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CFVI opened at $11.98 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFVI. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $9,206,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $5,782,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 4th quarter worth about $3,350,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 582,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 265,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth about $2,035,000. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

