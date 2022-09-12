CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Highline Capital Management L.P.

Highline Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99,709 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises approximately 8.0% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Highline Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CF traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.23. 87,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,730. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

