Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Shares Purchased by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 1,207.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,219 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up 1.4% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 356,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,075,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,911,000 after acquiring an additional 81,328 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,111. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67.

