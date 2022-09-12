Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after acquiring an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after acquiring an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after acquiring an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

