Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 156,145 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 417,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 41,224 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 469,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 135,125 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 651,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 495,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

