CIBC Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$82.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$86.41.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE:DOL traded down C$2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$78.53. 478,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,164. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$78.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.68. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$53.39 and a 12-month high of C$83.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

About Dollarama

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.