CIBC Upgrades Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) to Neutral

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQXGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.30. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.