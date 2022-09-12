CIBC Upgrades Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) to Neutral

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$4.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.30. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EQX. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.39.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

