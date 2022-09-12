Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,952 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $163,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $426.00. 7,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,688. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $411.33 and its 200-day moving average is $397.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.