Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 71,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,144,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,847 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 380,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,910,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $1,517,942. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.