Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,198,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 421,461 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $401,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 24,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $1,517,942 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.57. 94,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,910,047. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

