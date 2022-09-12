Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 352,617 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $116,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,910,047. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $191.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,838 shares of company stock worth $1,517,942 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

