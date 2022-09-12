Citigroup Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $25.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $66,661.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Phreesia by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

