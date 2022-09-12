City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $86.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. City has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at City

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

