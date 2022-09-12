Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 1-Year High at $124.37

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $124.37 and last traded at $123.84, with a volume of 1998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.95.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $116,475.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 61,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,848,000 after purchasing an additional 185,011 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.