Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Lowered by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,333,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,719 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for 3.7% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.02% of Cloudflare worth $398,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cloudflare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2,889.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 328,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 150,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $14,007,694. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NET traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 90,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.