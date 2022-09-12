Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

