Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Cap Achieves $125,028.08

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $125,028.08 and $536.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00743293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Collateral Pay launched on April 12th, 2021. Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. The official website for Collateral Pay is www.collateralpay.com. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “COLLATERAL allows users to unlock and utilise their crypto assets, without having to sell them. Crypto assets will be used as collateral against payments to merchants by users. The COLLATERAL Ecosystem is powered by a P2P network of borrowers and lenders. Lenders stake crypto assets in staking contracts to receive an APY in return.The $COLL token is the native Token of the COLLATERAL Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

