Comparing ECMOHO (MOHO) & Its Peers

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ECMOHO to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Volatility and Risk

ECMOHO has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECMOHO’s competitors have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A ECMOHO Competitors 157 978 3211 41 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ECMOHO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 47.19%. Given ECMOHO’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ECMOHO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECMOHO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million -$55.65 million -0.09 ECMOHO Competitors $20.36 billion $1.12 billion -7.75

ECMOHO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ECMOHO. ECMOHO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ECMOHO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% ECMOHO Competitors -8.72% 444.43% -4.02%

Summary

ECMOHO competitors beat ECMOHO on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ECMOHO

(Get Rating)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.