Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 424,938 shares.The stock last traded at $41.16 and had previously closed at $40.04.

CMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.65%.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

