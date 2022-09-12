Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is Ford Foundation’s 5th Largest Position

Ford Foundation reduced its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,057 shares during the period. Confluent accounts for approximately 9.0% of Ford Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ford Foundation’s holdings in Confluent were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,212 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $58,220,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $98,350,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.59. 54,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $139.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFLT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212,317.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

