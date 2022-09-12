Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is General Equity Holdings LP’s 10th Largest Position

General Equity Holdings LP lifted its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,313 shares during the period. Confluent accounts for about 6.3% of General Equity Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. General Equity Holdings LP owned about 0.07% of Confluent worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,783,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its position in Confluent by 1,393.7% during the 1st quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 302,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 282,503 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,681,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 34,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.19. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Confluent Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.