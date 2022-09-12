Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE STZ traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $247.74. 9,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,834. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.07.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

