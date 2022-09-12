Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $159.00

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $266,861.30 and $159.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

