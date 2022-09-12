Contrasting American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) & Its Rivals

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) is one of 18 public companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Outdoor Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Outdoor Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Outdoor Brands Competitors 51 409 895 12 2.63

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.58%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 115.56%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

64.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Outdoor Brands’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -32.13% 6.25% 4.87% American Outdoor Brands Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $247.53 million -$64.88 million -1.59 American Outdoor Brands Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 4.46

American Outdoor Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands competitors beat American Outdoor Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

