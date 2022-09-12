ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 259 ($3.13).

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 1.1 %

CTEC stock opened at GBX 228.20 ($2.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,606.67. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.26.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ConvaTec Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 194.77%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Sten Scheibye bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($57,274.05).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Articles

