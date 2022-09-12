ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 259 ($3.13).
ConvaTec Group Trading Up 1.1 %
CTEC stock opened at GBX 228.20 ($2.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,606.67. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.26.
ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at ConvaTec Group
In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Sten Scheibye bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($57,274.05).
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
Featured Articles
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.