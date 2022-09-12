Cormark Lowers Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$46.50

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Tecsys (TSE:TCSGet Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cormark to C$46.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.75.

Tecsys Price Performance

Tecsys stock traded down C$1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.21. 1,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.20. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$61.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$469.07 million and a PE ratio of 107.37.

Tecsys (TSE:TCSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

About Tecsys

(Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.