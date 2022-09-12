Cormark Lowers Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$46.50

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Cormark to C$46.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.75.

Tecsys Price Performance

Tecsys stock traded down C$1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$32.21. 1,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.20. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$24.92 and a 1-year high of C$61.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$469.07 million and a PE ratio of 107.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tecsys ( TSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tecsys will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,192.80.

About Tecsys



Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

