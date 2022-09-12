Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 22,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Corteva by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,423,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,313,000 after buying an additional 341,785 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $614,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $2,491,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.