Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CJREF. Cormark downgraded Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CJREF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.43. 59,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,081. The company has a market cap of $479.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

