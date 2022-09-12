Cowen Raises Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $65.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RVNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

RVNC stock opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,441,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 237,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

